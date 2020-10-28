North Florida Land Trust, in coordination with its partners, has acquired 25 acres of land in Lake County within the Ocala to Osceola, or O2O, Wildlife Corridor. The property has important habitat for the Florida scrub-jay, a federally threatened species.
“The Florida scrub-jay is threatened because of loss of habitat, and it is very important that we save the sand pine scrub forests that they depend on,” said Jim McCarthy, NFLT president. “Preserving these natural spaces within the O2O is a major priority for us to protect threatened and endangered wildlife and plant species in Florida.”
The 25-acre property is located within the Ocala National Forest. NFLT owns the property and will partner with the Ocala National Forest to manage the land. NFLT worked with The Nature Conservancy, Ocala National Forest and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to procure the land.
“The Ocala National Forest is very excited that North Florida Land Trust purchased this property, which will forevermore protect a piece of rare Florida scrub habitat,” said Carrie Sekerak, deputy district ranger for the Ocala National Forest. “Protection of this property in the middle of the Forest deters negative impacts from development and enables us to care for the larger surrounding landscape for wildlife and the health of the St. Johns River.”
The O2O is a 1.6 million-acre network of public and private lands that connect the Ocala and Osceola National Forests. A goal is to provide habitat for many species, including black bears, red-cockaded woodpeckers, indigo snakes and gopher tortoises.
Founded in 1999, NFLT has preserved tens of thousands of acres of land through donation or purchase, as well as conservation easements. It is funded largely by private and corporate contributions and works with interested landowners and public agencies at all levels of government, not-for-profit partners and foundations. For more information, visit nflt.org.