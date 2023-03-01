Congratulations to the winners of Triangle News Leader’s Florida Strawberry Festival Coloring Contest. Pictured here are the artists chosen by the Triangle News Leader staff: Alexis Caldwell, age 9; Natalie Chandler, age 9; Cassidy Mysinger, age 9; Marlena Hicks, age 7; and Julianna Mysinger, age 9.
Winners each received a four-pack of single-day tickets to the Florida Strawberry Festival, which takes place March 2–12 in Plant City. Four-pack of tickets given away as one per family.
A couple winners will be featured next week who didn’t make it in by press time for their photos.
A big thanks to all who entered!
For more information on the festival, visit www.FLStrawberryFestival.com.