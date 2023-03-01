coloring contest winners

Coloring contest winners

Congratulations to the winners of Triangle News Leader’s Florida Strawberry Festival Coloring Contest. Pictured here are the artists chosen by the Triangle News Leader staff: Alexis Caldwell, age 9; Natalie Chandler, age 9; Cassidy Mysinger, age 9; Marlena Hicks, age 7; and Julianna Mysinger, age 9.

Winners each received a four-pack of single-day tickets to the Florida Strawberry Festival, which takes place March 2–12 in Plant City. Four-pack of tickets given away as one per family.

A couple winners will be featured next week who didn’t make it in by press time for their photos.

A big thanks to all who entered!

For more information on the festival, visit www.FLStrawberryFestival.com.

