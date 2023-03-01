The Florida Strawberry Festival is back! The 88th sweet annual event runs March 2–12, in Plant City, and performers representing a wide swath of musical genres will be there: The Oak Ridge Boys, Willie Nelson & Family, Halestorm, Sara Evans, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, The Gatlin Brothers, Neal McCoy, Roots & Boots Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Sammy Kershaw, CeCe Winans, Tanya Tucker, The Pointer Sisters, Tommy James & The Shondells, Wayne Newton, Sawyer Brown, and Lynyrd Skynyrd, to name just a few.
Concerts included with event admission are Jimmy Sturr and His Orchestra, Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets, the Dirty Janes, the Colleen Orender Band, Martin & Kelly, Rockland Road and the Nerveless Nocks Jetpack Flying Water Circus.
March 3, the festival welcomes all individuals with special needs to Special Smiles Day, 9 a.m.–noon. This event is reserved for celebrating and serving guests in a safe, fun and sensory-considerate environment. All Special Smiles VIPs and one guest will be admitted free. Enter at Gate 5.
“New food, new entertainment, new rides, new vendors, and our new Special Smiles Day event – this year is exceptional,” said Florida Strawberry Festival President Paul Davis. “Many vendors have brought back their staple food items, we all know King Strawberry Shortcake is paramount, and the southern hospitality here can’t be beat! BerryFest23 will be one for the books.”
The wide variety of rides will include the Berry Big Wheel, which features 36 fully enclosed, colorful gondolas, each holding up to six riders, and accessible seating is available. The wheel spins riders for a full 10 minutes, and costs $7 per person. Weighing 400,000 pounds and towering 15 stories high, the wheel is strung with 528,000 vibrant, energy-saving LED lights. The Berry Big Wheel is located on East Independent, near Neighborhood Village.
In addition, Stingray Chevrolet has donated a brand-new Corvette Stingray Coupe 3LT to be raffled off at the festival. The car, valued at $82,280, will be given away March 12 at 5 p.m. Tickets are $5 each and available at the dealership, located off exit 22 on I-4 in Plant City, until 6 p.m. March 10, and can also be purchased online at www.stingraychevroletraffle.com until 3 p.m. March 10. Tickets will also be available at Stingray Chevrolet’s vehicle display on the festival grounds until 4:30 p.m. March 12.
The Florida Strawberry Festival is an annual community event celebrating the strawberry harvest of Eastern Hillsborough County. Each year, over 500,000 visitors enjoy the festival’s headline entertainment, youth livestock shows, exhibits of commerce and, of course, its strawberry shortcake.
For more information and tickets, visit https://flstrawberryfestival.com, call 813-754-1996 or visit the Amscot Main Ticket Office at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City. Discounted advance tickets are also available at most Publix stores.