After a two year absence the waters of Lake Dora in Tavares will come alive again with the roaring sound and amazing sights of the Florida Vintage Race Boat Club’s “Spring Thunder”. Racing Hydroplane’s, tunnel hulls, and monohulls from years gone by will ﬂy over the waters at eye watering speeds demonstrating their amazing performance and handling. Done in a heat race setting by class of boat, the spectators, fans, and media will be treated to everything from small outboard “kneeldowns” up to and including the giant aircraft engine powered Unlimited Hydroplanes and their well earned nickname “Thunderboats”!
Delayed for 24 months by the combined difﬁculties from both the pandemic and the simultaneous multi-million dollar waterfront/marina restoration, the owners of these rare and precious Vintage racing hulls have spent thousands of man hours carefully maintaining and, in a number of cases, restoring these historically accurate high speed watercraft. The fans will be treated to huge roostertails and speeds well above the century mark, and get an opportunity to see these boats close up and chat with the drivers during the pit viewing periods each day.
Unlimited Hydroplane Experience! One Day Only
Friday, March 18, 2022
This will go down as an experience that anyone will remember forever. A very few lucky people will get to ride in one of the most beautiful unlimited race boats of all time. At the only other event that Miss US was featured in, the limited number of rides was sold out. Do not be disappointed. Get your reservation in.
Owned by Jay Armstrong of Papillion, Nebraska. She will be driven by the several time national champion, Mark Weber of Detroit, Michigan. You will be using about 25 gallons of high-octane aviation fuel in your ﬁve laps on the course.
Miss US is an original Unlimited class hull built in 1957 by Henry Lauterbach with design assistance by Bob Rowland. Henry was considered the absolute premier builder of hydroplanes for some 30 years. After 54 years in storage, the hull was restored by Doug Morin. The motor is lovingly maintained by George Czarnecki, along with Chuck Herring.
She is by far the largest boat at the event at 31’ 8”. The engine is a 1943 Allison V1710 aircraft engine of 1710 cu. In. supercharged and puts out some 2000 horsepower. The engine was originally used in the famous Mustang WWII ﬁghter aircraft.
The riders will be signed up as members of APBA to be allowed on course and must sign a waiver of liability. The fee for this once in a lifetime adventure is $1500. This is payable with your reservation. As you can appreciate something may break on this old girl and it may not run. We will refund your payment should this occur.
Visit www.fvrc.club for more information.