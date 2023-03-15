March 18–19, the waters of Lake Dora in Tavares will come alive with the roaring sound and amazing sights of the Florida Vintage Race Boat Club’s “Spring Thunder.”
Racing Hydroplanes, tunnel hulls and monohulls from years gone by will fly over the waters at eye-watering speeds, demonstrating their amazing performance and handling. Spectators will be treated to everything from small outboard “kneeldowns” up to and including the giant aircraft engine powered Unlimited Hydroplanes and their well-earned nickname “Thunderboats.”
As vintage race boats run demo laps Saturday and Sunday, fans will be treated to seeing huge roostertails and speeds well above 100 mph. They also will have opportunity to see the boats close up and chat with the drivers during the pit viewing periods each day.
Held at Wooton Park, 100 E. Ruby Street in Tavares, the event will also feature the club’s annual meeting and a dinner, as well as a Vintage & Historic Driving School March 17 for new and experienced drivers.
The regatta is presented by the Florida Vintage Raceboat Club. The club is sanctioned by the American Power Boat Association (APBA) to hold vintage and historic race boat events in Florida, South Carolina and North Carolina.
The APBA, which sanctions some 150 races across the country each year, is the U.S. governing body for power boat racing as authorized by the Union Internationale Motonautique.
Learn more at https://fvrc.club. For more information on the APBA, visit https://www.apba.org.
2023 FVRC Spring Thunder Regatta Schedule of Events
March 17–19, 2023
Wooton Park, Tavares, FL
Presented by the Florida Vintage Raceboat Club
Sanctioned by the American Power Boat Association (APBA)
Friday, March 17, 2023
8:00 AM Driver’s School begins, Regatta setup begins
9:00 AM – 5:00 PM Registration, safety inspections, course setup
Saturday, March 18, 2023
9:30 AM – Noon Vintage Race Boat Heats – Pits are closed to the public
Noon – 1:00 PM Lunch - Pits are open to the public
1:00 PM – 5:00 PM Vintage Race Boat Heats – Pits are closed to the public
6:00 PM FVRC Annual Meeting
7:00 PM Buffet Dinner
Sunday, March 19, 2023
8:00 AM – 9:00 AM Pits open to the public
11:00 AM – 4:00 PM Vintage Race Boat Heats – Pits are closed to the public