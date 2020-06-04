With state park campgrounds slowly opening, many Floridians have been camping at privately owned campgrounds, according to the Florida Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds.
Since Governor Ron DeSantis reopened Florida to leisure travel May 4, privately owned campgrounds, RV parks and resorts are seeing increasing numbers of families, as well as groups of friends, enjoying the great outdoors, said Bobby Cornwell, executive director and CEO of the Florida Association of RV Parks and Campgrounds, which hosts CampFlorida.com, a travel planning website.
Cornwell added that many privately owned parks have seen a boost in business because state park campgrounds have been closed.
Josh Tankersley recently camped in a 33-foot Cruiser travel trailer with his wife, Becky and two daughters, ages 6 and 11, and their family dog at Ocean Grove Resort in St. Augustine. He said it was the first time his daughters had left their house in seven weeks.
“They were like wound up rubber bands,” he said. “It was so nice to do something different. We absolutely want to camp more.”
Cornwell said Florida’s campgrounds and RV parks are following sanitation and safety guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).