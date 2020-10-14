Have you gotten your flu shot this fall? The Florida Department of Health in Lake County is urging residents to contact their health care provider or pharmacy to get vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible. Once vaccinated, it takes about two weeks to offer protection.
Getting the flu shot each year is important, but reducing illness and hospitalization from flu is even more critical this year to protect frontline health care workers and hospital systems that will continue to care for people with COVID-19 and other illnesses. Another consideration? Having the flu and COVID-19 at the same time could lead to a negative outcome, according to FDOH-Lake.
The flu and COVID-19 are respiratory illnesses, but until there is a steady vaccine supply against COVID-19, the way to help prevent these two viruses from circulating at the same time is to get your flu vaccine now, FDOH-Lake says.
Additionally, there will be less spread of the flu and COVID-19 if everyone continues to stay home if sick, cover coughs and sneezes, wash hands frequently and thoroughly, and wear a face covering when around others or when social distancing isn’t possible.
Visit FluFreeFlorida.com for more information about the flu.