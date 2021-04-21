Approximately one in seven adults across Central Florida could experience food insecurity in 2021 due to the ongoing economic fallout from COVID-19, according to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.
That is why Walmart and Sam’s Club are supporting the Feeding America® nationwide network of food banks, including Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, through the “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” campaign. Now in its eighth year, the campaign will run in stores and online through May 3.
Shoppers can participate by donating at the stores’ check-out counters or at www.FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart or www.FeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub.
For every participating product purchased in store or online at Walmart.com or SamsClub.com, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal ($0.10) on behalf of a Feeding America member food bank at Walmart and five meals ($0.50) at Sam’s Club, up to applicable limits.
Since March 2020, Second Harvest has been distributing enough food for 300,000 meals a day – double the amount from before the pandemic. In that time, the food bank has provided 96 million meals across Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Volusia and Brevard counties.
To learn more about the campaign, visit www.FeedHopeNow.org.