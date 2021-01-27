In honor of National Day of Service, the Lake County Democratic Party organized a drive-through food donation event Jan. 17. More than 3,000 pounds of food was collected for the Lake Cares food pantry in Mount Dora and the Central Florida Hope Center in Clermont. An additional $685 donation was made to Lake Cares.
Food collected at Four Corners and Clermont sites went to the Hope Center, and food collected in Leesburg and Mount Dora benefit Lake Cares. The donations were delivered to the food pantries Jan. 18, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.