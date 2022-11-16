Last month, Abbot voluntarily recalled certain lots of 2 fluid ounce/59 milliliter bottles of Ready-to-Feed liquid formula products:
According to Abbott, these products are being recalled “because a small percentage of bottles in the recalled lots have bottle caps that may not have sealed completely, which could result in spoilage.” The brands included in this recall are:
• Similac® Pro-Total Comfort®
• Similac® 360 Total Care®
• Similac® 360 Total Care® Sensitive
• Similac® Special Care® 24
• Similac® Stage 1
• Similac® Water (Sterilized)
• Similac® NeoSure®
The Florida Department of Health in Lake County has notified current WIC participants who may have been issued a recalled product to provide them with alternative options.
In addition, Abbot has also recalled Pedialyte® Electrolyte Solution.
According to Abbott, this recall should not impact overall formula supply. Floridians who use these products should visit Abbott’s website to view a list of impacted products or use the lot number checker online. It is important to verify the lot number on the bottom or the side of the bottle, as not all products are included in the recall.
Visit https://www.similacrecall.com/us/en/home.html.
If your product is included in the recall, immediately discontinue use of the product and contact Abbott customer service at 1-800-986-8540.
In addition, Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc. is recalling approximately 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically thin blue rubber, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The raw, Italian pork sausage items were produced on Sept. 8, 2022 and are 1-pound chubs containing “Bob Evans Italian Sausage” with lot code XEN3663466 and a “USE/FRZ BY” date of 11/26/22, with a time stamp between 14:43 and 15:25. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 6785” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nation-wide.
FSIS is concerned that some product may be in peoples’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/3O4w4QY.