At the conclusion of the Eustis Panthers’ 2021 football season, life returned to normal for rookie Offensive Coordinator Maxwell Tucker. After calling the shots for a Panther offense that ranked first in their district in passing yards, passing yards per game, and completions, “Tuck” got to hang up his headset for a while and get back to his “side hustle.”
When not coaching, Tucker is an English teacher at Eustis High School, and as probably the youngest teacher in his building, his age is what connects him to his students.
Tucker said, “I was just in their shoes not too long ago … Relationships are the most important aspect of sports. If the players don’t buy in and believe in the culture you are setting, it doesn’t matter how much talent you have, you won’t win.”
His classroom is often bustling with his players, students and fellow coaching staff. And although the official football season doesn’t begin for a few months Tucker managed to get football, which he calls his “valentine,” back into his weekly routine.
Although Tucker fits right in with everyone at EHS, his story begins in Chicago.
Tucker grew up playing football and was a quarterback during his playing days, which may be why he transitioned into a coaching position so flawlessly.
“Being a quarterback taught me a lot about leadership, work ethic, responsibility, selflessness, and the strategic aspects of football,” he said. “I try to attack coaching the same exact way I attacked football as a player.”
Tucker played Division II ball for McPherson College in Kansas. In Tucker’s final season at McPherson, the COVID-19 pandemic struck and in effect ended his senior campaign prematurely. Shortly after leaving McPherson, Tucker took a job in Tampa, thus giving him his first taste of Florida.
When he spoke about the Sunshine State, Tucker said, “It was a really big deal and decision for me to move 21 hours away from home, but I can honestly say it was one of the best choices I ever made. I moved out here to chase my dreams, and I have made bonds and friendships with my co-workers, students and players that will last a lifetime.”
He eventually left Tampa and took up the offensive coordinator position at EHS. He hasn’t looked back. As fate would have it, Tucker’s cousin, whom he hadn’t seen since she moved to Florida when she was little, was an English teacher whose classroom was at the end of the hall.
This brings us to the present, where Tucker has assembled a 7-on-7 football team dubbed “NOIS” or “No One Is Safe.” The team consists of Lake County teens, often from different schools, who participate in weekend tournaments against other 7-on-7 teams.
Many players on Tucker’s roster – such as quarterback Jerrell Ford, who backed up senior Blayne Romano last season – are very familiar with Tucker.
“Rell [Jerrell] has come a really long way since the first time I saw him throw last summer,” Tucker said. “He is extremely coachable and willing to take criticism … NOIS has given Jerrell the opportunity to continue to grow in the Air Raid system and be pushed by other talented quarterbacks in the area. I think it has given him a better understanding as well as more comfortability in the system. He ultimately will have to run in the fall if he plans to fill Blayne Romano’s shoes next fall. Jerrell has really grown as a competitor and as a decision-maker playing with NOIS.”
In addition to Eustis High players, the Roach brothers of Umatilla High School are a part of Tucker’s 7-on-7 squad, and the bond they’ve built with Tucker has made player growth for both brothers that much easier.
Tucker said, “NOIS has never been or ever will be exclusive to Eustis. Anyone can play on it if they can ball. NOIS isn’t a Eustis feeder. That isn’t in its design.
“It is intended to be a team that gives a platform to Lake County football and brings more attention to the area in the fall. That has been the goal of the program since its conception. To put Lake County on the map and to elevate the quality of football displayed in every program. I want my Mount Dora and Umatilla athletes to improve their programs just as much as I want my Eustis kids to improve ours.”
With this type of player bonding and communication, the Eustis Panthers will have a formidable coaching staff heading into Year 2 of the Frank Scott Era.
Tucker said, “I truly love building bonds and relationships with my athletes that will last a lifetime. I think about the best coaches I had as a player and I still talk to all of them. As a coach myself now, this is not lost on me. I want to make these kids great football players, but more importantly than that, I want to make them great men. I want to make our players great sons, husbands and fathers. Football will end for everyone at some point, but what never ends is the values, lessons and relationships the game teaches and gives you. I truly love each and every one of the kids on our roster. To see them all grow as football players, but also as people, is an amazing thing to get to witness and be a part of.”
If you would like to support Tucker and his team, visit No-one-is-safe-football.square.site where you can make donations. Follow them on Instagram @NOISFootball.
Cori Rawlins is a student intern for the newspaper and attends Eustis High School.