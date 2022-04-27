With only four years of high school ball, many players opt to transfer to other schools when playing behind other players in hopes of moving to the next level. This isn’t the case for Jerrell Ford, who is slated to be the starting quarterback for the Eustis High School Panthers next year. Entering his senior year in 2022–2023, this is going to be Ford’s only year to make an impact on the program. He will undoubtedly be expected to deliver wins and fill the shoes of departing senior Blayne Romano. The pressure of EHS’ fans, who are hungry for another winning season, will drive Ford to live up to their expectations.
Outside of serving as backup quarterback to Blayne Romano, Ford has been the starting quarterback on the JV branch of Eustis football. Last year, Ford led the junior varsity team to a dismal 1-4 record but showed signs of promise and fight, never losing by more than 7 points. In addition, playing Junior Varsity each week, he would also be on the sidelines Friday nights backing up Romano. Although, Ford never got in, his commitment to the small role he had as a backup speaks volumes to the coaching staff.
His JV experience may create chemistry with his former teammates, who are being brought up to varsity next season.
This offseason Ford has been putting in work as a part of offensive coordinator Max Tucker’s 7 on 7 team. This presents the opportunity for him to get his feet wet with the offense. The friendly competition between the QBs on the team will also force him to get to where he needs to be. Additionally, players such as running back Jalen McKay and wide receiver Lashawn Williams add some familiarity to EHS’ roster for Ford.
Coach Tucker has had a lot of positive things to say about his QB that hopefully will reflect on the field next season.
Ford will also have a plethora of weapons to lighten the load on offense, some returning and some transferring in. Most notably, returning 1000-yard receiver Tyree Patterson will provide a game-changing player for Ford. In addition, Tavares High School transfer Jermaine “JT” Thomas will be a monster out of the slot and will be Ford’s safety blanket against a heavy blitz or when running a screen. 7 on 7 teammate Jalen McKay also bolsters a backfield that already features Javon Garry, who was first on the team in rushing touchdowns last year. Although the EHS won’t be as stout as last year, they will be sure to give the offense satisfactory field position every Friday night.
More transfers including QBs may join the program Ford will be sure to fight to keep the spot he’s patiently waited on. If Ford does keep his starting spot, his goal will be to deliver the first playoff berth of the Frank Scott era. The pressure of the high expectations will show its wear next season on Ford and he will do his best not to disappoint his supporters and prove his doubters right.
Cori Rawlins is a student intern for the newspaper and attends Eustis High School.