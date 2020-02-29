A Forever Home for Sophie
Sophie is a 10-year-old Dachshund weighing 24 pounds (yes, she is a healthy girl!).
This poor darling was surrendered along with her 7 siblings when their owner lost her home. She is so stressed at the rescue as the owner had her since she was a puppy. Now she doesn’t know what happened to her owner or the home she loved.
She is an affectionate, friendly girl who gets along with the other dogs but really prefers to be the only pet so she can get all the attention. She is on a kidney diet which has to continue. Her adoption donation is $150 which includes her spay, vaccinations, microchip. She is heartworm negative and on monthly preventative. She is pleading for you to give her, her forever home and she promises to shower you with love and affection.
For more information, or to schedule a meet-n-greet, please contact Lori via phone/text at (407) 221-1855, or e-mail: lmasters@cfl.rr.com
You may apply to adopt by utilizing our online adoption application:
http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org/adoption-information-2/
For more information about Forever Home Animal Rescue, Inc – please visit our Website: http://www. aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org/
Adoption events at Lk.Sq. Mall, Pet Smart OR Planes, Trains, & BBQ on 2-29. Wooten Park.
A Forever Home for Howie
Howie is a super sweet 7-year-old, 26-pound Cairn Terrier/Corgi mix. He had severe flea dermatitis when we rescued him but now he’s all cleared up and the fur on his back is growing in! He is a very gentle soul who did great on the meet and greet with other dogs today.
He’s HW negative, neutered and fully vaccinated. His adoption donation is $150.
Howie is a very lovable little guy who will fill your home with love! Please come and meet him! For more info., or to schedule a meet-n-greet, please contact Lori via phone/text at (407) 221-1855, or e-mail: lmasters@cfl.rr.com
Not ready to adopt?
Consider Fostering. Donations are always welcomed. Volunteers are always needed. Visit our website for the Volunteering & Fostering details. You can also stop by for a visit any day at 2950 CR 561, Tavares. 7 days a week. 12- 4p. Adoption events at Lk.Sq. Mall, Pet Smart OR Planes, Trains, & BBQ on 2-29. Wooten Park.