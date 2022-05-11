Eustis Panther and Umatilla Bulldog football alumni gathered at the Mason Jar restaurant in Dona Vista April 16 to pay homage to Coach Tom Comer Sr., the championship trophy-collecting phenom they shared during the 1960s and 1970s.
Comer died at 92 on March 19.
The event was organized by WQBQ’s Billy Matthews, the award-winning Lake County sportscaster who has added heavy NASCAR and NFL coverage in recent years.
“But the purity and joy of competition among our area student-athletes is still our bread and butter,” he said. “And, for my money, nobody epitomized those ideals better than Tom Comer.”
By the time he hung up his coaching whistle at Marion County’s Ocala Vanguard in 1980, Comer was listed as Florida’s fourth winningest prep football coach.
His first of two stints at Umatilla saw the new man in town lead the ’Dogs out of a depressing string of losing seasons and into the land of conference championships and state playoff eligibility.
It was more of the same in Eustis when the Panthers stole Comer away in 1967 for an eight-year run, which included his selection as head coach of the North Team for the 1972 State All-Star game, played at Florida Field.
Mid-Lakes Conference Championships and state playoff berths were foregone conclusions during the Blue and Gold years, with graduating players suiting up with the likes of the Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs and FSU Seminoles, in addition to Clemson, Marshall, Bethune-Cookman, Troy and Prairie View A&M.
Back in Umatilla for the 1975 season, Comer’s charges stuck hard and fast with wins over Leesburg, Eustis and Wildwood to begin a solid, three-year period of nostalgic Bulldog excellence.
“Coach Comer,” said Matthews, “was a walking illustration of legendary Clemson coach Frank Howard’s compliment once rendered to Florida A&M Coach Jake Gaither: ‘He can take his’n and beat your’n and he can take your’n and beat his’n.’”
Hughes Powers, a steady “dove hunting buddy” to Comer, attended the event and had the distinction of raising two young men who played during the Eustis-Umatilla glory years: Chuck Powers for the Bulldogs and David Foster, who had seasons with both teams.
“Tom Comer was a great coach and innovator who knew how to teach and lead young people,” the elder Powers said. “And he was an even better friend.”
Among the other former players taking part in the broadcast tribute were Umatilla’s Skip Babb, Brian Cadwell, Glen Key, and Mike Pederson; and Eustis Panthers Melvin Benn, Doug Matthews, Billy Van Tassell, Kevin Cottrell and Tommy Comer Jr. Former Umatilla Head Coach Reggie Forbes was also in attendance.