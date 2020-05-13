Did you know that Four Star Homes, with offices locally in Wildwood, Eustis, Fruitland Park and Ocala, is Florida’s largest and most experienced manufactured home resale specialist?
They have been proudly serving clients and customers throughout Central Florida since 1982. The company is dedicated to providing excellent service for all of their clients by fostering trust through the home buying and selling process.
As a family company, founded by Karen Rearden, Four Star Homes is committed to a high standard of excellence delivering quality transactions built on the company’s four pillars: Experience, Integrity, Excellence, and Results. Karen sums up Four Star very well with her common reminder to the team, “We sell manufactured and mobile homes for a living, but people are our business!”
Karen is actively involved in the day to day operations of the organization. Her experience includes all aspects of the sales transaction, title transfers, financing, new home set-up and park operation. She is supported by her son, Matt Rearden, who joined the company a few years ago as Chief Operating Officer and focuses on marketing, operations, and company growth.
The Fruitland Park office has been helping clients find the right home for nearly 20 years! To support their ever-expanding business, and better serve clients, Four Star Homes opened a brand new location at 2785 South Bay Street, suite D, in Eustis, Florida in the spring of 2019!
The professionally trained team of more than 30 sales agents specializes in helping clients sell manufactured homes and real estate. Four Star sales agents do it all from listing the home, taking pictures, and hosting open houses to all the paperwork that is required for a quick closing. Four Star Homes has a proven plan of action delivering fist-rate service and extensive marketing for all listings.
Four Star agents pay close attention to every aspect of the home sale from listing preparation to successful closing. The agents are supported by a team of experienced office professionals and processors who will handle all closing documents and the transfer of titles to ensure your transaction is very smooth from start to finish.
With the largest inventory of manufactured homes in the area, the Four Star Team will work diligently to find the home that best fits the buyers’ needs. From resort-style living to lake front tranquility, Four Star will find the Florida lifestyle you desire at a reasonable price.
If you are interested in selling your house or buying the home of your dreams, give the Four Star team a call at 352-469-4511 or stop buy one of their convenient locations today.