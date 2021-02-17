The Florida Public Relations Association (FPRA) Lake County Chapter will host Jay Wilson, APR, CPRC, principal at SCU, who will discuss “Digging Deeper into Research” and how research impacts public relations work.
The virtual program will be held at noon on Feb. 17 via Zoom and is free for FPRA members and $10 for prospective members. Tickets can be obtained here: http://bit.ly/FPRALakeResearch.
For Lake County FPRA chapter information, visit www.facebook.com/FPRALake or www.twitter.com/FPRALake.