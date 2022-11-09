UMATILLA – Oct. 18, Lake County Schools Superintendent Diane Kornegay surprised Brent Frazier of Umatilla High School to tell him he has been named the district’s Principal of the Year. Her next stop was Oak Park Middle School, where she announced Frank Gomez as Assistant Principal of the Year.
Frazier began his teaching career in 2001 in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and relocated to Lake County in 2004. Previously, he taught science and social studies at Carver Middle School, served as a dean at Leesburg Elementary, was an assistant principal at East Ridge High School and principal at Umatilla Middle School.
“Brent is not only a great leader, but truly a good person,” said Robert Feltner, a district regional executive director. “He cares for not only his students, but his teachers, staff and community. He leads by example and, along with his team, raised their school grade by over 100 points, which is unheard of for a high school.”
As the district’s Principal of the Year, Frazier can now enter the statewide competition for the Principal Achievement Award for Outstanding Leadership, which honors principals who have spearheaded initiatives to increase student performance, promote safe learning environments and establish partnerships with community parents and community members.
Gomez began his career in education as a temporary PE coach at Mascotte Elementary in 2008 after changing careers from broadcast journalism. He later earned certifications and taught second grade at Groveland Elementary School, where he was named the school’s Rookie Teacher of the Year. He returned to Mascotte Elementary as a second grade teacher and was named that school’s Teacher of the Year. He continued to teach and was later named Assistant Principal at East Ridge Middle School, a position he held until moving to Oak Park this school year.
Jamie Sidoruk, principal at East Ridge Middle School, said Gomez played a major role in that school’s success, especially in the area of math.
“In his first year as an assessing administrator over math, we received the highest scores for our school grade in the areas of math achievement, learning gains (in general) and learning gains for the lowest 25%,” Sidoruk said. “Due to his leadership in math, East Ridge Middle School received a school grade of an A during the 18-19 school year with an overall score of 66. Our acceleration scores also increased over 17 points in the four years under Mr. Gomez’s supervision. Much of this success has been from his direction and leadership in the area of algebra. East Ridge Middle School continued on its path to success during the 21-22 school year and received another school grade of an ‘A’ from the State of Florida. There is no doubt that Mr. Gomez played a major part in our school’s success over the last four years.”
As the district’s Assistant Principal of the Year, Gomez can now compete for the statewide Outstanding Assistant Principal Achievement Award, which honors assistant principals who have used teamwork and leadership skills to increase student performance, promote safe learning environments, and establish partnerships with parents and community members.