United Way of Lake & Sumter Counties, based in Leesburg, is offering a free 15-week course that provides resources and instruction related to budgeting, job seeking, home buying, acquiring a GED and more.
The Stronger Families Program begins Jan. 27 at the Lake-Sumter State College location at 1250 N Hancock Road in Clermont. The program will run every Thursday, 5:30–7:30 p.m., through May 5.
Register at www.uwls.org/stronger-families-registration. Attendance is limited to the first 30 participants.