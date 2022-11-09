In an Oct. 28 news release regarding October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Florida Department of Health provided information on where to access free or low-cost breast cancer screenings.
Women who are uninsured or underinsured, have a low income and meet the program eligibility requirements can find resources statewide, according to the release.
For information about the Florida Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program, visit MakeTimeForScreenTime.com.
To see if you qualify, call DOH-Lake at 352-771-5500 or call the American Cancer Society National Hotline at 1-800-227-2345 for more information on the program.
Medicare insurance also provides mammograms to women age 65 and older without a copay. Call 1-800-633-4227.
Additionally, visit Florida Cancer Connect at https://flcancerconnect.com, which provides tools to access a centralized resource.