Calling all grandparents and parents: The Elks Lodge #1578 has its annual soccer shoot scheduled for Oct 16 at the lodge, located at 2540 Dora Avenue in Tavares.
Registration begins at 9 a.m., and attendees need to bring a copy of their child’s birth certificate to participate.
First, second and third place trophies and certificates will be awarded at the annual community event. A free lunch also will be served.
This event is outside, and organizers will be following the CDC guidelines.
Call Bill Myhr at 352-638-0301 for more information.