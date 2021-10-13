Calling all grandparents and parents: The Elks Lodge #1578 has its annual soccer shoot scheduled for Oct 16 at the lodge, located at 2540 Dora Avenue in Tavares. 

Registration begins at 9 a.m., and attendees need to bring a copy of their child’s birth certificate to participate. 

First, second and third place trophies and certificates will be awarded at the annual community event. A free lunch also will be served. 

This event is outside, and organizers will be following the CDC guidelines. 

Call Bill Myhr at 352-638-0301 for more information.

 

