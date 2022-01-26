Last week, the federal government opened its COVIDtests.gov website for people to request their free at-home COVID-19 test kits. Every household in the U.S. is eligible to order the kits, which contain four rapid antigen tests.
The ordering process is simple: At the site, click the “Order Free At-Home Tests” link, which will take you to the USPS website, where visitors simply type in their mailing address to place their order.
Orders usually ship in 7–12 days, according to the site.
Visit https://www.covidtests.gov.