Tavares, FL (May 6, 2022) – The City of Tavares 14th Annual PLANES, TUNES & BBQ will be held Friday and Saturday, May 13 & 14 in Wooton Park, Tavares. The family-friendly event features live music, a twilight airshow, seaplane competitions, BBQ, vendors, a family fun zone and more! Admission is FREE!
We will be kicking off the festivities Friday evening with live music, BBQ and a variety of food and merchandise vendors. Headlining for his first show in Tavares will be the incredibly talented, true country, Nashville singer/songwriter DREW PARKER! Drew is a co-writer on Luke Combs’ debut platinum record “This One’s for You,” Jake Owen’s single “Homemade” and Luke Combs’ “1,2 Many.” With one of the most potent, identifiable styles in the business, Drew Parker knows exactly what he’s about – and country fans already love it. Some just don’t know it yet. (Here’s your chance to!) Opening for Drew for their debut Tavares performance will be the Crossfire Creek Band with their one-of-a-kind, unique flare on country music.
On Saturday, the savory smell of BBQ won’t be the only thing soaring through the air … the seaplanes will be arriving to participate in our Seaplane-A-Palooza flying competitions. You don’t want to miss the crowd favorite “melon bomb drop” contest!
Following the contests, and back by popular demand, will be one of Central Florida’s hottest country bands, HAYFIRE! They are sure to get you moving and grooving to your country favorites! Immediately following Hayfire, when night falls and the stars come out, professional pilots Louis Horschel, Jerry “Jive” Kerby and Nate Hammond light up the sky with their jaw-dropping, action-packed routine full of loops, rolls with wing-mounted pyrotechnics as they dance across the sky! After the fireworks, move your eyes to the stage and enjoy a special performance by Nashville singer/songwriter KYLIE MORGAN! Kylie just released her brand-new song “Independent with You” in response to overwhelming fan demand on social media. Kylie was also named as one of VEVO’s 2021 DSCVR Artists to Watch. The only country artist to make the list, the program highlights 19 of the world’s top emerging artists poised to break out over the next year. Don’t miss this opportunity to sing along with Kylie to some of her hits like “I Only Date Cowboys,” “Cuss a Little” and “Break Things.”
Friday, May 13, 4–9 p.m.
Saturday, May 14, 11 a.m.–10 p.m.
Wooton Park, 100 E. Ruby Street, Tavares, FL 32778
Friday, May 13
Live Music, BBQ, Food & Merch Vendors (4– 9 p.m.)
Crossfire Creek Band (4–7 p.m.)
Headliner: DREW PARKER (7:30–8:45 p.m.)
Saturday, May 14
BBQ, Food & Merch Vendors (11 a.m.–10 p.m.)
Seaplane Contests (11 a.m.)
Family Fun Zone in Tavares Square (interactive games for all ages, trackless train) (11 a.m.–7 p.m.)
Live Music
HAYFIRE
Headliner: KYLIE MORGAN (8:45–10 p.m.)
Twilight Airshow & Fireworks (8:00 p.m.)
Seating is limited / Bring a chair or blanket.
Parking is available in the parking garage at 200 N. Sinclair Ave.