Tavares, FL (February 24, 2023) ~ The City of Tavares 15th Annual Planes, Tunes & BBQ will be held Friday and Saturday, March 10–11 in Wooton Park. The family-friendly event features live music, seaplane competitions, BBQ, vendors, a family fun zone, a drone show, and more.
We will be kicking off the festivities Friday evening with live music, BBQ and a variety of food and merchandise vendors. Nashville singer/songwriter Jess Kellie Adams will open the show, and returning to Tavares for their headline performance will be the Crossfire Creek Band with their one-of-a-kind, unique flare on country music.
Saturday, the savory smell of BBQ won’t be the only thing soaring through the air. The seaplanes will be arriving to participate in our Seaplane-A-Palooza flying competitions. You don’t want to miss the crowd’s favorite “melon bomb drop” contest.
Following the contests, we will begin live music with an encore performance by Jess Kellie Adams, then Dallas Tyler will return to the Planes, Tunes & BBQ stage, and for her debut performance we will welcome Nashville singer/songwriter, Maggie Baugh. Maggie’s TikTok series, “Finish the Lick” which shows off her proficiency on eight instruments, has garnered more than 25 million views.
Immediately following Maggie’s show, we will present our first state-of-the-art Drone Show and fireworks display. After the fireworks, move your eyes to the stage and enjoy a special performance by the incredibly captivating performer, powerhouse vocalist and talented songwriter Chayce Beckham. Chayce was the first to ever win American Idol with an original song. His semi-autobiographical, self-written track “23” shot to the top of numerous viral charts, racking up more than 122 million on-demand streams (and counting).
Schedule:
Friday, 5–10 p.m.
Live music, BBQ, food and merch vendors
Jess Kellie Adams, 5–7:30 p.m.
Headliner: Crossfire Creek Band, 8–10 p.m.
Saturday, 11 a.m.–10 p.m.
BBQ, food and merch vendors 11 a.m.–10 p.m.
Seaplane contests, 11 a.m.
Family Fun Zone in Tavares Square, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.
Jess Kellie Adams, 2 p.m.
Dallas Tyler Band, 3 p.m.
Maggie Baugh, 7 p.m.
Headliner: Chayce Beckham, 8:30 p.m.
Wooton Park is located at 100 E. Ruby Street in Tavares. Seating will be limited, so bring a chair or blanket. Parking will be available in the parking garage located at 200 N. Sinclair Avenue.
Visit http://bit.ly/3L0s8RL.