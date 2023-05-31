Free flea control for your dog
An Orlando veterinary clinic is offering pet owners opportunity to enroll their pets in a veterinary flea control study.
“A problem faced by many pet parents is the battle of controlling fleas on their pet and in their homes,” the clinic says in a news release. “Many pet parents do not realize new fleas may be emerging in their home. Homes provide ideal locations for flea populations to survive.”
“One of first signs of a flea infestation is an itchy dog. By the time the fleas have multiplied enough for your dog to start to itch, there is usually a significant amount of developing immature fleas hiding in the home ready to emerge,” said Dr. Juan Patino of SODO Veterinary Hospital.
The clinic has been selected to participate in a national clinical study to evaluate a new flea control medication.
Participating households in Orlando and the surrounding area will receive free flea medications, as well as free study-related exams, for up to three dogs in their household for the three-month study duration. If these households have cats, up to three cats will also receive free flea medication during the study.
Participants should plan on a minimum of four visits to the veterinary hospital during the 90-day study. The clinic is located at 1751 S. Orange Ave. in Orlando.
For more information, call SODO Veterinary Hospital at 407-841-3407.
For full eligibility and clinical study details, pet owners can also visit https://www.clinicalstudiesforpets.com/study/canine-flea.