A free food distribution will take place July 9 in Astatula. This drive-through event is sponsored by Farm Share, the town of Astatula and nonprofit organization Dorcas’ Way Community Outreach.
The food distribution will start at 10 a.m. and continue while supplies last. The event, at Astatula Community Center, 13251 Park Avenue, is open to all.
Dorcas’ Way Community Outreach says more Central Floridians than ever before are trapped in a cycle of poverty, with almost 11% of Lake County residents living below the poverty level (source: Census.gov).