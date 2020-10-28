Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, the Mount Dora Golf Association is giving veterans, with proof of status, free golf with cart for the day.
Cohosted by American Legion Post 35, Habitat for Humanity Lake-Sumter, Florida and Accessible Homes of Florida, the event is also open to non-veterans, and the course is accepting donations that will be split 50/50 between the American Legion Post 35 and Habitat for Humanity Lake-Sumter, Florida.
A salute ceremony with special guests will take place at 11 a.m. in front of the American Legion in Mount Dora. In addition, there will be a Veteran’s Boulevard with veteran information and resources, along with vendors available 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Food and drinks will be available at both the American Legion and Mount Dora Golf Association. To participate, veterans must reserve tee time in advance. Call 352-383-3954.