The 102nd Lake County Fair will be here before you know it, and the Lake County Library System is offering families a deal to go to the fair.
Through March 31, children who use their library cards to check out three or more items from a Lake County library will receive a free child’s ticket (for ages 4–11) to this year’s fair.
All 16 Lake County libraries are participating. The free tickets are limited, though, so visit your library soon.
For more information on library locations, hours and more, visit https://www.mylakelibrary.org.
The fair will be held April 6–15 at the fairgrounds, located at 2101 County Road 452 in Eustis.
Visit https://www.lakecofair.com for more information on the fair’s events, entertainment and more.