The Lake County Water Authority invites local children ages 4 and up to participate in a free fishing clinic to be held at Hickory Point Recreational Facility, 27341 SR 19, Tavares, from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 6.
Teen Sportfishing Association will host the clinic and have casting set up. There will be opportunities to fish from the pier. Bring water shoes and enjoy dip netting in the lake. Every kid gets some goodies.
Attendance is limited to 20 children. Register by calling 352-324-6141, ext. 0.
Children under age 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Masks must be worn by all attendees at all times.