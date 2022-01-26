Feb. 5, local kids ages 4 and up can join the Lake County Water Authority for a free kids fishing clinic at Hickory Point Recreational Facility, 27341 SR 19 in Tavares, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Teen Sportfishing Association will host the clinic and have casting set up. There will be opportunities to fish from the pier.
Bring water shoes and enjoy dip netting in the lake. Every child will receive some goodies, according to LCWA. All kids under age 13 must be accompanied by an adult.
Space will be limited to the first 60 kids, so reserve a spot by calling 352-324-6141, ext. 0.