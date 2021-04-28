IMPOWER, a statewide nonprofit behavioral health and child well-being organization, is offering Lake County residents affected by COVID-19 free mental health and substance misuse services via telehealth.
Services are for those ages 6 through adult who are experiencing a serious mental illness, substance use disorder and/or behavioral health challenge due to the COVID-19 pandemic and who are indigent, underinsured or uninsured.
IMPOWER offers mental health and substance abuse counseling, case management and psychiatric services (including evaluations, medication management and financial assistance with obtaining necessary medication) at no charge for those who qualify.
The services are offered through an emergency grant awarded to IMPOWER in May 2020 by the Department of Children and Families from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration (SAMHSA). The grant will last through June 30, 2021, and an extension is possible.
To date, IMPOWER has helped hundreds through the grant, and there is plenty of funding still available as the demand for service continues to increase.
Even with the arrival of new vaccines, the negative mental, emotional and behavioral side effects from the COVID-19 pandemic will linger long after infection rates decrease, according to the organization. The trauma of anxiety, bereavement, isolation, fear and uncertainty have prompted many to turn to alcohol, drugs and suicide and have left others feeling of helpless and depressed.
IMPOWER, with administrative offices in Longwood, was established in 1994.
For more information, contact IMPOWER at 321-639-1224, ext. 2, via email at referrals@impowerfl.org or by visiting www.impowerfl.org.