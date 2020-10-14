Be Free Lake, Inc., a community drug prevention and mental health awareness coalition in Lake County, is presenting several Zoom webinars this month on a variety of topics. Each program runs 90 minutes.
Creative Healing: The Art of Prevention by Anika McDonald, a licensed clinical social worker, will take place Oct. 17. The interactive workshop is designed to incorporate art therapy with cognitive behavioral health techniques through a culturally sensitive lens. It will guide participants to explore self-care strategies while finding creative ways to process emotional/behavioral issues with clients and loved ones.
Helping My Loved One with Mental Health Concerns Relating to Autism by Robin Williams, a board-certified behavior analyst, will be held Oct. 19. This program will help attendees learn how to help their loved ones with mental health concerns relating to autism.
McDonald will also present Movement Healing on Oct. 24, focusing on how to use movements such as stretching/yoga techniques to guide groups and individuals. This is designed to guide individuals addressing daily psychosocial stressors and traumatic experiences through the healing measure of movement practices.
Oct. 29, Impact of Traumatic Events on Mental Health will be presented by Ostin Celestin, a licensed mental health counselor. This workshop will focus on youth traumatic experiences and the impacts on mental health.
Go to https://befreelake.org for program details, to register and to access Zoom meeting links.