Sept. 17, Smithsonian Magazine’s 18th annual Museum Day will open the doors for free entry to hundreds of museums and other cultural centers around the country. To join in the fun, all you will need is a Museum Day ticket.
As in the past, the Mount Dora History Museum will participate, one of over 50 Florida locations doing so.
“The Mount Dora History Museum has welcomed visitors from around Florida as a result of Museum Day. We find that Museum Day helps to educate our public about Mount Dora’s history,” said Janet Westlake, president of the Mount Dora Historical Society.
The annual event gives museums, zoos and cultural centers in every state opportunity to emulate the spirit of the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, D.C.-based facilities, which offer free admission every day. This year’s event is sponsored by The Quaker Oats Company.
For more information, visit https://www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/museum-day-2022. To locate participating museums, click “Get A Ticket” on that page and filter your search by museum location, name and museum type.