The Mount Dora History Museum will open its doors free of charge to all Museum Day ticketholders on Saturday, Sept. 18, as part of Smithsonian magazine’s 17th annual Museum Day.
The annual event allows museums, zoos and cultural centers from all 50 states to emulate the spirit of the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, D.C.-based facilities, which offer free admission every day.
“Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day has introduced people from around Central Florida to the Mount Dora History Museum. It has increased our exposure to history lovers and helped them have a memorable day in Mount Dora,” said Janet Westlake, Mount Dora Historical Society president.
According to a MDHM news release, “With many public spaces being shut down for a year or more due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Museum Day 2021 celebrates the reopening of museums after long closures. This year’s theme, Experience America, represents the return to, and resurgence of, our country’s diverse cultural experiences, in the safest possible way. While tickets will be free of charge, participating museums will have safety precautions in place for this year’s event so guests can safely and comfortably enjoy their experience.”
This year’s event is sponsored by The Quaker Oats Company.
The Mount Dora History Museum will be open 1–4 p.m. on Museum Day. It is located at 450 Royellou Lane, in the first fire station and jail in Mount Dora. Regular hours are Thursday through Sunday, 1–4 p.m. The exhibits showcase Mount Dora history from the 1870s to today. More information is available at www.mountdorahistorymuseum.org.
Visitors who present a Museum Day ticket will gain free entrance for two at participating venues on Sept. 18. One ticket is permitted per email address.
Museum Day tickets are available for download at Smithsonianmag.com/MuseumDay, where a list of participating museums, which will be updated as more museums continue to register, also can be found.