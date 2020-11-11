During the month of Veterans Day, the Lake County Animal Shelter is offering free pet adoptions for veterans. This promotion was made possible by a donation from the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Mary Ellen Robertson Chapter.
“Pets have been shown to be psychologically, emotionally and physically beneficial to their humans,” said Wendy Henderson, corresponding secretary for the DAR chapter in Leesburg. “Caring for a pet can provide a sense of purpose and fulfillment and lessen feelings of loneliness. We hope this project will enrich the lives of our military veterans and their families, and find loving forever homes for homeless pets.”
To find out more, visit the shelter at 28123 County Road 561, Tavares, or call 352-343-9688. For up-to-date information and photos of adoptable animals, follow the shelter on Facebook and Twitter.