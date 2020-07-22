The Humane Society of Lake County and L.E.A.S.H., inc. are joining forces again to provide free microchipping to dogs and cats of Lake County residents. The program will take place Aug. 1 between 9 and 11 a.m. at the Humane Society of Lake County, located at 16435 McKinley Road in Umatilla. Everyone must provide their pets’ proof of rabies vaccination, as well as proof of Lake County residency. There is a limited quantity of microchips. Call 352-340-3803 if you have questions.
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…