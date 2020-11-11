Nov. 26, 11 a.m.–2 p.m., New Song Community Church in Lady Lake is inviting all to share in Thanksgiving blessings with a free dinner. Dine in or call ahead to pick up your dinner, 352-255-2707.
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…