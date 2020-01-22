Florida residents can ring in the New Year with 10 free flowering trees by joining the Arbor Day Foundation any time during January.
By becoming a part of the nonprofit Arbor Day Foundation, new members will receive 10 free flowering trees or five crapemyrtles. The flowering trees include: two Sargent crabapples, three American redbuds, two Washington hawthorns and three white flowering dogwoods.
“These stunning trees will beautify your home with lovely flowers of pink, yellow and white colors,” said Matt Harris, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “These trees are perfect for large and small spaces.”
The free trees are part of the Foundation’s Trees for America campaign.
The trees will be shipped postpaid at the right time for planting, between February 1 and May 31, with enclosed planting instructions. The 6- to 12-inch tall trees are guaranteed to grow or they will be replaced free of charge.
The mission state of the organization is “We inspire people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees.”
Arbor Day Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit conservation and education organization. Founded in 1972, the centennial of the first Arbor Day observance in the 19th century, the Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with over one million members, supporters, and valued partners.
Members will also receive a subscription to the Foundation’s bimonthly publication, Arbor Day, and The Tree Book, which includes information about tree planting and care.
To become a member of the foundation and to receive the free trees, send a $10 contribution by January 31st to: Ten Flowering Trees, Arbor Day Foundation, 100 Arbor Avenue, Nebraska City, NE 68410. Local residents can also join online at arborday.org/January.