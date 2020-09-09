Umatilla and Eustis area children ages 4 and older are invited to participate in a free twirling lesson Sept. 17 inside Umatilla ACE Hardware Lumber Yard from 4:15–5:15 p.m.
Instruction will be provided by Dee Ann Wilson, who won numerous awards in twirling, including Southeastern United States Solo Champion. She has taught twirling for 47 years. Wilson also was a National Baton Twirling Association and Florida Bandmasters Association judge.
At the session, children will have the opportunity to experience twirling, march-ing and jazz dances to see if they would like to continue lessons. If so, they can register at the event for weekly classes September through March. Borrow batons will be available for children to use for the free lesson. Children must purchase a baton before the second lesson.
All participants and family members are required to wear face coverings. Social dis-tancing protocols will be in place, including temperature checks and six-foot distancing.
Children who decide to continue twirling will get to participate in upcoming pa-rades and shows. More information can be found at www.deesdollstwirl.com or by calling 669-8584.