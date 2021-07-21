July 23 at 11:30 a.m., Goodwill Industries of Central Florida’s virtual Job Connection team will host a free webinar on effective job search techniques. This course will teach participants how to navigate exploring potential vacancies that fit their skills and interests, including what key words to look for. The session will also focus on how to avoid the most common search mistakes.
Interested participants must register in advance by visiting https://bit.ly/3w9XaLX.
Many Central Floridians are still unemployed and unsure of how to find their next job opportunity. Goodwill’s Job Connection employment specialists can help job seekers as they update résumés, practice interviewing and apply online for openings.
Additional free webinars can be found on Goodwill’s website. Anyone in need of assistance can email JobConnection@GoodwillCFL.org or call 407-235-1541.