PALATKA, Fla., Nov. 3, 2020 — The St. Johns River Water Management District’s free bimonthly Thursday morning webinar series continues with upcoming presentations on Indian River Lagoon water quality, protecting water resources through partnerships, and freshwater wetland restoration in the Upper St. Johns River Basin.
These free, half-hour educational webinars begin at 10:30 a.m.
Visit www.sjrwmd.com/education/#webinars to register for:
Nov. 5: “Where are you going Indian River Lagoon? What recent events might tell us about the future.” Dr. Charles Jacoby, supervising environmental scientist in the District’s Bureau of Water Resources, will discuss ways the District is working to address water quality in the Indian River Lagoon.
Nov. 19: “Bolstering the Benefits: How SJRWMD Cost-Share Funding Protects Water Resources.” Lou Donnangelo, chief of the Bureau of Project Management, will discuss ways the District is working with local governments and utilities to protect water resources across the District.
Dec. 10: Environmental Scientist Kimberli Ponzio will present “Why Worry about Wetlands? District Restoration Projects Explained.” Ponzio will discuss ways the District is working to restore freshwater wetlands in the Upper St. Johns River Basin.
Additional webinars will be posted on the District’s website as they are scheduled.
To view past webinars, visit www.sjrwmd.com/education/past-webinars.