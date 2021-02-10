Feb. 19 at 6 p.m., Trout Lake Nature Center is hosting a program focused on growing fruits and vegetables.
“Gardening is our past and must be our future,” says presenter Ellie Salazar, owner of Home Gardeneers.
A professional gardener, business woman and artist, Salazar was born and raised in Central Florida. Her hobby of gardening became a full-fledged micro garden operation that ended up feeding not only her family, but also friends and neighbors. Growing a garden responsibly is also a way for everyone to help the environment, according to Salazar.
The program will be held outdoors with physical distancing. Attendees should bring a lawn chair. The Trout Lake Nature Center is located at 520 East CR 44, Eustis. Friday Night Naturalist programs are held on the third Friday of the month and are donation-based, with $5 suggested to support this independent non-profit’s future programs. For further information, visit troutlakenaturecenter.com, email Laurie Peterson at tlnc.info@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.