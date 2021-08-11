The fifth annual Frogs Love Paws Supply Drive & Adoption Event is now underway. The collection for the Lake County Humane Society asks, “Please help us help the animals.”
Donation boxes and canisters are located at businesses throughout Lake County. Items needed for dogs include sturdy leashes, no-slip collars, Kong toys, Pedigree dry and wet food for adult and puppy, treats, washable dog beds and new or gently used crates. Cat items needed include Purina dry and wet food for adult and kitten, clay cat litter, small litter boxes, cat carriers and toys. In addition, cleaning supplies are requested: bleach, disinfectant wipes, Lysol spray, blankets and towels, among other supplies.
Lake County Humane Society is a no-kill shelter located at 16435 McKinley Road in Umatilla.