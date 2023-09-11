After years of making a very good living as a marketing professional, Lavarious Slaughter had to face up to a truth that was obvious to everyone who knew him. This wasn’t what he was meant to be doing. He is a writer, a man whose talents would reach their full fruition on the stage.
“I remember it like it was yesterday,” Slaughter recalls of that day on Thanksgiving weekend in 2015. “My wife tells me, she says, ‘I think it’s time.’”
Now, after years of plying his craft in theaters around the world, Slaughter has arrived in Eustis, where this Saturday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m., he will open his own performance space, Theatre 1901.
Why that name? Slaughter says, “There was a theater in New York City called the Star Theatre that was closed down in 1901, and I have mirrored my theater after their success.”
Walking through the newly renovated theater at 431 Plaza Drive, he says, “This is our space right here.”
Earlier this year, Slaughter brought a show he had written called “How I Got Over: The Mahalia Jackson Musical,” to a 450-seat theater in DeLand. The show sold out, and the theater manager told him he should do it again the following month.
“They could not believe how successful we were,” Slaughter recalls. “We brought a show to DeLand about a black woman that was major star back in the 1930s, and we were able to sell that show out twice in a row within 30 days of each other.”
A young man in the audience that night told Slaughter he should bring his production to Eustis. Slaughter agreed and toured some local event spaces, including the theater on Plaza Drive. A couple weeks later he found out the theater’s owner was no longer there. His real estate agent suggested Slaughter should take over the space, and in a matter of days he signed a five-year lease.
For the last two months, Slaughter and his wife, Nadya, along with a small crew and several volunteers, have been working day and night to get the theater ready. The space will hold about 450 seats. There’s a grand piano in the lobby, where they plan to host monthly Piano Nights featuring local artists.
When the Slaughters first entered those theater doors in July, the space was in dire need of help. They took down Christmas decorations left from last year, painted the walls, renovated the bathrooms, pulled up the carpet and rehabbed the stage.
“My wife and I have really put a lot of our money into making this place a really nice theater for the community,” Slaughter says. “We both came in and just wanted to give the local community cultured arts.”
Much of Slaughter’s success can be traced to his previous career in marketing. He started out of high school at Westgate Resort in Orlando and quickly ascended the corporate ladder, from sales agent to affiliate manager to training and sales manager.
“Then all of a sudden one day I said you know, I’m a writer. I want to write. I want to do shows,” Slaughter recalls. “But I didn’t know how to do it. So I hired this lady to edit my script, and she said to me, ‘Oh my God this is really good. You need to stage this.’ So I put it on stage over in Orlando at the Bob Carr Theater, and we sold out 2,400 seats in one night. From there, I said I think I can do this.”
For several years, Slaughter kept one foot in corporate America and the other on the stage. He’s done shows all over the world, workshops in London, plays from coast to coast. To date, he’s put on about 140 shows. He’s purchased the licenses to produce well-known Broadway shows like “Dream Girls” and “Annie,” and also brought shows he’s written about music legends to the stage.
“The core of who I am is a writer. I write and I direct, and I love it,” Slaughter says. “So that’s what I’ve been doing for all these years. Going from city to city.”
From Louisville to Savannah, Lakeland to Miami, his shows have routinely sold out. Well-known shows help attract audiences, and with his wife’s help Slaughter promotes his productions through advertising and marketing in both traditional and social media. For one production of “Annie” in Orlando, they partnered with a local shelter to give over 100 tickets to orphaned children.
His job with Westgate Resort brought him to Las Vegas and eventually Knoxville, Tennessee, where he stayed until that Thanksgiving weekend in 2015, when he decided it was time to devote himself full-time to writing and producing for the stage.
“I went and talked to my boss and I said, ‘You know what, it’s time for me to go,’” he remembers. “And she said, ‘I was just waiting on you to come to me.’”
On Saturday night, Theatre 1901 will have its grand opening as Slaughter and a 17-member cast bring “A Night on Broadway” to the stage. The 90-minute production is a mashup of six shows, featuring scenes from “Annie,” “Dream Girls,” “The Wiz,” “Mamma Mia,” “How I Got Over: The Mahalia Jackson Musical” and “The Greatest Showman.”
It’s been 55 years since the space first opened as a movie theater, and Slaughter hopes some of those who come to Theatre 1901 will remember coming there as kids for the dollar movies. Today’s patrons will be able to purchase beer, wine and other concessions, as well as other merchandise. Above the lobby, there’s now a wardrobe room. A bright new lighted marquee will be up by October. Patrons will even be able order food and beverages brought directly to their seats during the show by scanning a QR code on their armrest.
“Our goal is to stay here five years and to do enough work that we can go and build a theater in Eustis somewhere from the ground up,” says Slaughter, sitting on the stage of the theater. “This would then be a second location for arts programs and things like that. I love this building. This building is such a cool spot.”
Following Saturday’s grand opening, Theatre 1901’s first production will be “How I Got Over: The Mahalia Jackson Musical,” the first of four shows written by Slaughter, Oct. 6-8.
“Steel Magnolias” arrives Nov. 3-5, followed Slaughter’s “Black Nativity: The Musical” Dec. 1-3. “The Mountaintop,” about Martin Luther King Jr.’s last night on earth, will grace the stage Jan. 19-21, 2024. “The Gospel According to Elvis: The Musical,” on March 1-3, 2024, and “Misty: The Sarah Vaughan Musical,” on April 5-7, 2024, both written by Slaughter, will close out the first season.
Initially, productions will run for one weekend only, with single shows on Fridays and Saturdays and two shows on Sunday. Once they have built up their list of patrons, Slaughter says, they will run shows for an entire month. Slaughter says he’s been pleased with the support the theater has received so far from the community, including many volunteers who have helped get the space ready for its grand opening.
“I was so shocked by the support that we got from the community,” Slaughter says. “The love that I’ve been shown has been great.”
To purchase tickets, visit www.theatre1901.com.