As a Lake-Sumter State College nursing student participating in the school’s first Dedicated Education Unit at AdventHealth Waterman last year, Christina Vega found herself in the spotlight – particularly, as the highlighted student in a Triangle News Leader story about the program.
Today, she’s a graduate of the program, magna cum laude, and a registered nurse. Vega participated in the school’s DEU during her second semester, and recently, she gave us an update on her career path.
May 5, Vega became one of the first graduates who had participated in the DEU program, and after passing her National Council Licensure Examination, Vega is a registered nurse – and still working at AdventHealth Waterman.
“It’s been a tough journey; it’s been challenging but exciting,” Vega said, adding that the experience of working alongside nurse techs, paramedics and others gave her an immense amount of hands-on training. “It’s a great program.”
The pilot cohort consisted of 13 students, each paired with a nurse preceptor, and the spring 2023 cohort has 16 students, which is the current capacity each semester, according to Kevin Yurasek, LSSC’s executive director of strategic communications.
The DEU consists of two eight-week sessions. Each student teams up with a nurse for a full day once a week, which differs from other clinical training in that there is consistency. Rather than bouncing from one facility to another, with various staff members, each time a student takes part in clinical work it is on the same hospital floor, with the same nurse mentor.
“Lake-Sumter State College nursing students attend their classroom and clinical experience in one place. This consistency combined with the one-on-one training with an RN from AdventHealth Waterman help better prepare the students to enter the workforce,” said Dr. Christine Ramos, director of AS Nursing at LSSC. “The DEU is a flexible and unique experience that places the student’s individual learning process front and center. Students also gain beneficial experience working in the health care setting and see the effort and team spirit that go into patient care in the hospital unit.”
In the first year of the partnership, 24 students participated in the DEU, and 11 students have graduated and had some or all of their clinical experiences in the AdventHealth Waterman DEU, Yurasek said.
The program, which is the school’s first DEU, was created to accelerate the hands-on learning needed for successful nursing. One reason to do so is the ongoing nursing shortage across the nation.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 276,800 additional nurses will be needed across the nation from 2020 to 2030 and, “Employment of registered nurses is projected to grow 9% from 2020 to 2030, about as fast as the average for all occupations.” In Florida, the Bureau of Labor Statistics projections show a greater growth projection –16% – in a slightly different timeframe, 2018 to 2028.
LSSC has an accelerated online bachelor’s degree program as well as a traditional two-year program for its bachelor’s degree in nursing.
During her time in the DEU, Vega said she was immersed in the culture at AdventHealth Waterman, where she improved her patient communication skills and handled wound care, IV insertions and echocardiograms.
“My confidence in my skill set definitely improved,” she said.
Vega, who previously served in the military for about nine years and is a current member of the Florida National Guard, could easily be described as goal-oriented.
“My long-term goal right now – which is subject to change, but I have to have that goal out there – I do want to pursue short-distance flight nurse,” she said. “In order to do that, I need to have three to five years of experience in critical care or the emergency department. I also would like to add a couple years of pediatric ICU to make sure I’m comfortable in that aspect. So that’s my long-term goal. My short-term goal is to identify my ways to get there, starting with my bachelor’s program.”
Prior to sitting for the boards in June, Vega had started the Emergency Department Nurse Intern Program at the hospital. Next up: Aug. 14, Vega will begin a 20-week program through AdventHealth and be paired with an experienced RN to gain additional hands-on experience. She also will receive training in classrooms and labs through AdventHealth. When the fall semester begins at LSSC, Vega will start work toward her next goal: that bachelor’s degree.