To prevent the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19, many organizations have been cancelling their meetings, festivals, sporting events, concerts and other gatherings. Before attending any of the events included in this issue of the Triangle News Leader, please contact the sponsoring organization to confirm that the event will indeed take place.
Local governments that have announced event cancellations include the following:
Lake County Government: www.lakecountyfl.gov
City of Mount Dora: www.cityofmountdora.com
City of Leesburg: www.leesburgflorida.gov
City of Clermont: www.ClermontFL.gov
City of Groveland: groveland-fl.gov
Triangle News Leader encourages readers to visit the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus for the latest updates on this emerging public health threat.