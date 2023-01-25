Sometimes we may feel like we’re going through the motions, performing the same tasks, thinking the same thoughts, reaping the same outcome.
Maybe we’re even attending good things, volunteering at a food pantry, working the nursery at church, or writing an encouraging blog. Perhaps we pat ourselves on the back and lead with our ego instead of following the prompting of the Holy Spirit.
I’ve certainly been guilty of writing before spending ample time with the Lord. Ample doesn’t have to mean hours or even long minutes. It means however long it takes to seek Him, His peace, and leading. Sometimes that can happen in a minute—seconds, even.
If we allow ourselves precious time in His presence, whatever we perform will be inspired, grace-filled, and far-reaching.
However, when we actively choose to stay on task for task’s sake, we stop producing and glorifying God.
Many believers don’t understand why Jesus was so harsh on the fig tree in the following scripture:
Mark 11:13 And seeing from afar a fig tree having leaves, He went to see if perhaps He would find something on it. When He came to it, He found nothing but leaves, for it was not the season for figs.
On Biblestudytools.com, Bethany Verrett writes: “The fig tree was behaving like it was fruiting, but was not actually obeying the rhythms that most fig trees followed. It was putting out leaves too quickly, but not yielding nourishment. It was not fulfilling its purpose, but it was portraying a false image that it was – much like the Temple.”
In other words, the fig tree was going through the motions, fooling passersby into believing they could derive nourishment when in actuality, it wore a mask of leaves.
We’re called to be the real deal, bear all kinds of fruit, abide in Jesus, and fulfill our purpose for the benefit of others.
John 15:7-9 If you abide in Me, and My words abide in you, you will ask what you desire, and it shall be done for you. By this My Father is glorified, that you bear much fruit; so you will be My disciples. As the Father loved Me, I also have loved you; abide in My love.