Kids look forward to summer vacation every year, but summer vacation can be a dilemma for parents, especially in households where both parents work full-time. A pandemic-related increase in remote working has made that problem somewhat more manageable, but even parents working from home must find fun way for kids to stay occupied until the new school year begins. Here are a few ideas:
• Day camp: Day camps provide much of the structure of school without all the homework. Many parks and recreation departments and various religious, arts and recreational organizations run summer day camps for kids. Camps can be generalized or specialized – some may offer an array of activities, including sports and nature walks, in a given day, while others may focus on a single activity, like musical lessons or science-based programs. Camps do not typically last all summer long, so keep that in mind when enrolling youngsters.
• Reading: A recent poll from the National Education Association found that 70% of middle school students read more than 10 books a year. The National Literacy Trust reports that roughly 45% of children between the ages of eight and 11 enjoy reading “very much.” Weekly visits to the library, where kids can pick from hundreds of books, can get youngsters even more excited about reading.
• Play dates: Play dates are a great way to make kids happy and take a little off of parents› daily plates. Arrange routine summer play dates with children’s school friends, neighbors and/or cousins. Parents can alternate hosting responsibilities.
• Find something free: Many communities host affordable, family-friendly events for kids and their parents each week. Movie nights under the stars and concerts in community squares are popular in many communities. Check with your local library for free events, as well.
Summer vacation is a relaxing time for youngsters. Parents who don’t want that relaxation to turn into boredom can look to various activities to occupy their children’s time until a new school year begins.