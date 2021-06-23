Lake County Museum of Art presents Art to the Max – a ticketed fundraising reception featuring a vast collection of work from world-renowned artist Peter Max, on June 25, 6–9 p.m.
Several local Peter Max collectors will be on hand, sharing their personal original collections and anecdotes about meeting Max. This 70s-inspired evening will include a raffle to win a Peter Max print, a 70s costume contest (so, break out those flared pants and go-go boots!), a fun history lesson on Peter Max and Pop Art in general, 70s music, photos, appetizers and beverages.
Tickets are on sale at the LCMA or from a board member. Current members can get tickets for $50, non-members are $70 and if you want to add on an individual membership ($40 value), it’s $75.
Visit https://lakeartmuseum.com.