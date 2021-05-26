Earlier this month, the St. Johns River Water Management District approved project rankings for 24 projects that will share in nearly $10.6 million for construction of water supply and water conservation, water quality improvement, natural systems restoration and flood protection projects – including stormwater enhancements to reduce nutrient loads to Lake County’s Lake Joanna, located east of Eustis and north of Mount Dora.
District cost-share funding for water resource protection and restoration projects helps local governments make progress in preserving, restoring and enhancing the Floridan aquifer system, the St. Johns River, Indian River Lagoon and other waterways and Outstanding Florida Springs, according to SJRWMD.
“These cost-share projects will help develop approximately 10.6 million gallons per day of alternative water supplies, reduce nutrient loading to our waterways and springs, protect against flooding and conserve water,” said St. Johns River Water Management District Executive Director Dr. Ann Shortelle.
The SJRWMD board also approved sending a list of 15 springs restoration projects benefitting Outstanding Florida Springs, including Silver, Volusia Blue, DeLeon and Wekiwa–Rock springs, to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for funding consideration, along with 11 alternative water supply projects also to be evaluated for FDEP funding.
In total, 36 applications totaling nearly $20 million in requested district funding were ranked and scored based on core mission benefits, cost effectiveness, likelihood of successful and timely completion, and application quality and completeness. Projects must begin during fiscal year 2021-2022 and be completed within two years.
