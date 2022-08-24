PALATKA, Fla., Aug. 4, 2022 — Now entering the seventh year of its Blue School Grant Program, the St. Johns River Water Management District is offering up to $20,000 in grants for education projects that enrich student knowledge of Florida’s water resources through hands-on learning. The application period runs through Sept. 15 and is available to middle and high school teachers within 18-counties, including Lake County.
“The District’s Blue School Grant program is a unique and meaningful way for us to help our local schools educate students on the importance of water conservation and how to be good stewards of the environment now and in the future,” said St. Johns River Water Management District education coordinator Laura La Beur.
To date, the SJRWMD has funded 75 water resource education projects, with a total of nearly $105,000 awarded.
Through the program, up to $2,000 per school may be awarded to middle and high school teachers. Public and charter teachers within the district’s boundaries are eligible to apply.
Examples of previous successful grant applications include:
Service-learning projects where middle and high school students partnered to study water quality
Water quality comparison of stormwater ponds on campus
Conversion of traditional irrigation to micro-irrigation in school landscape
Water conservation awareness posters and video
Teachers receiving grants will be notified in late October.
Criteria and deadlines and the online application can be found at
https://bit.ly/3QIKdDN. Contact Laura La Beur at LLaBeur@sjrwmd.com or 321-473-1339.